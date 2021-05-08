Tributes pour in for fallen ex-Leopards chairman Alex ole Magelo

Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex ole Magelo.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Magelo, who also served as speaker in the Nairobi County Assembly, has been ailing for a while.

Local football enthusiasts are in mourning following the death of former AFC Leopards chairman Alex Ole Magelo  on Friday night at a Nairobi hospital.

