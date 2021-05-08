Uhuru mourns former Nairobi county speaker Ole Magelo
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday mourned the death of former Nairobi County Speaker Alex Ole Magelo who passed away Friday night at a Nairobi hospital.
In his condolence message, President Kenyatta described the late Ole Magelo as an outstanding leader who worked hard to make Kenya a better country for all.
The Head of State said Ole Magelo’s commitment to duty and service to fellow Kenyans saw him being appointed as a member of the Kenya Leather Development Council last year.
“I have known the late Ole Magelo for a long time and from my interactions with him, I came to appreciate his commitment and desire to make life better for others.
“He was a gentleman and a sports enthusiast who mentored very many youth people through football to become great men and women in our country. Many remember Ole Magelo for the good work he did as Chairman of Kenyan football giants AFC Leopards,” President Kenyatta eulogised.