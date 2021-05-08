Uhuru mourns former Nairobi county speaker Ole Magelo

Alex Ole Magelo

Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex Ole Magelo.

Photo credit: File

By  PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday mourned the death of former Nairobi County Speaker Alex Ole Magelo who passed away Friday night at a Nairobi hospital.

Related

More from News

  1. Role of bureaucrats in renewed Kenya-Tanzania relations

  2. Ethiopian Orthodox leader denounces Tigray 'carnage'

  3. Gideon Moi’s prayer meeting splits Nakuru MCAs

  4. Kenya records 572 new Covid-19 cases

  5. 50 female journalism students set for mentorship

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.