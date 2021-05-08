Uhuru mourns former Nairobi county speaker Ole Magelo

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday mourned the death of former Nairobi County Speaker Alex Ole Magelo who passed away Friday night at a Nairobi hospital.

In his condolence message, President Kenyatta described the late Ole Magelo as an outstanding leader who worked hard to make Kenya a better country for all.

The Head of State said Ole Magelo’s commitment to duty and service to fellow Kenyans saw him being appointed as a member of the Kenya Leather Development Council last year.

“I have known the late Ole Magelo for a long time and from my interactions with him, I came to appreciate his commitment and desire to make life better for others.