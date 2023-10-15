Trucha takes over as AFC Leopards coach

AFC Leopards on Saturday evening officially announced Tomas Trucha as their new coach.

Trucha, a 47 years old Czech national, replaces Tom Juma who was sacked this week after a string of poor results in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

“AFC Leopards is pleased to announce the appointment of Tomas Trucha as head coach, for 2023/24 and 2024.2025 seasons. He was until recently the head coach of Kelentan United in Malaysia,” said Leopards in a statement.

“This is his second stint with Leopards after being here for a short period in 2020,” added the statement posted on the club's social media platforms.

Trucha coached Leopards for a month in December 2020 but left the country in a huff alleging that his life was under threat. He will be deputised by former Kenyan international Fred Ambani and new goalkeeper trainer Haggai Azande.

Apart from Juma who took over at the start of the season following the exit of Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems, long serving goalkeeper coach Lawrence Webo was also shown the door.

Their last match was the 2-0 loss to Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji derby last weekend.

Trucha's first task will be to ensure AFC Leopards record their first win of the season and move out of the relegation zone. The Big Cats are yet to win a match this season and are ranked 17th in the 18-team table with a paltry four points.

His first assignment will be an away game against Bandari when the league enters its seventh round this Sunday.

AFC Leopards Secretary General Gilbert Andugu told Nation Sport they have inserted a favourable exit clause in Trucha’s contract.