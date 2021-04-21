Time ticking for Man United's Ed Woodward after Super League failure

In this file photo taken on April 3, 2016, Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward stands on the pitch before the start of their English Premier League match against Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • When he was a banker with JP Morgan -- the US investment giant that was set to finance the ESL -- Woodward once complained about colleagues moaning they were losing their jobs and reminded them that "part of the high rewards were the high risk".
  • Although he was already due to step down, the timing of the announcement on Tuesday appeared no coincidence on a breathless evening when United and their Premier League rivals withdrew from the Super League after fierce opposition from supporters.
  • Clubs in Spain and Italy followed suit on Wednesday as the project fell apart.

London, United Kingdom

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Cricket normalisation panel seeks public’s views

  2. Kip Keino Classic meet to be held in September

  3. Injera, Sikuta back in Kenya Sevens team

  4. National rally cars go through pre-race inspection in Naivasha

  5. Sports unlikely to resume soon, says Health CS

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.