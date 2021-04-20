Premier League clubs withdraw from European Super League plans

A supporter wearing a Manchester City shirt holds up a placard critical of the idea of a New European Super League, outside English Premier League club Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium in London on April 20, 2021, ahead of their game against Brighton.

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chelsea are reportedly set to follow leaving just six sides: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus still involved in the project.

London, United Kingdom

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. 'Shocked' Uefa chief wants to 'rebuild unity' after Super League debacle

  2. Who's saying what as European Super League hits dead end

  3. 'Cheerio, Cheerio, Cheerio': newspapers bid good riddance to Super League

  4. Irving bounces back as Durant-less Nets sink Pelicans

  5. GSU, KPA storm African Clubs tourney quarters

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.