Man United, Juventus stock falls as Super League collapses

Supporters hold up placards critical of the idea of a New European Super League, outside English Premier League club Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium in London on April 20, 2021, ahead of their game against Brighton.   

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On Wall Street, Manchester United dropped 6.0 percent, reversing most of Monday's gain of nearly seven percent.
  • And in Milan, Juventus lost 4.2 percent after ending the previous day at its highest level since September 2020.

New York, United States

