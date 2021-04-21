'Shocked' Uefa chief wants to 'rebuild unity' after Super League debacle

In this handout photograph released by Uefa, Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin addresses media representatives during a press conference following the Uefa Executive Committee meeting in Montreux on April 19, 2021. Plans for a breakaway Super League announced by twelve of European football's most powerful clubs plunged European football into an unprecedented crisis, with threats of legal action and possible bans for players, as Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin called it a "spit in the face" for supporters.


Photo credit: Richard Juilliart | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The withdrawal by Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, just two days after the league's unveiling, left just six Spanish and Italian teams involved.

Lausanne, Switzerland

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Cricket normalisation panel seeks public’s views

  2. Kip Keino Classic meet to be held in September

  3. Injera, Sikuta back in Kenya Sevens team

  4. National rally cars go through pre-race inspection in Naivasha

  5. Sports unlikely to resume soon, says Health CS

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.