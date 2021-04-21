Six ways to say goodbye: how English clubs announced Super League pull-outs

London

Statements from all six English clubs after their withdrawal from football's proposed European Super League:

Arsenal

"It was never our intention to cause such distress, however when the invitation to join the Super League came, while knowing there were no guarantees, we did not want to be left behind to ensure we protected Arsenal and its future.

"As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it."

Chelsea

"Having joined the group late last week, we have now had time to consider the matter fully and have decided that our continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interests of the club, our supporters or the wider football community."

Liverpool

"In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions."

Manchester City

"Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League."

Manchester United

"We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders."

Tottenham Hotspur