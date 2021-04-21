Six ways to say goodbye: how English clubs announced Super League pull-outs

Supporters hold up placards critical of the idea of a New European Super League, outside English Premier League club Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium in London on April 20, 2021, ahead of their game against Brighton.   

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • "We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders."
  • "Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League."

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. 'Shocked' Uefa chief wants to 'rebuild unity' after Super League debacle

  2. Who's saying what as European Super League hits dead end

  3. 'Cheerio, Cheerio, Cheerio': newspapers bid good riddance to Super League

  4. Irving bounces back as Durant-less Nets sink Pelicans

  5. GSU, KPA storm African Clubs tourney quarters

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.