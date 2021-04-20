Man City withdraw from European Super League

Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden (right) celebrates scoring their second goal with his team-mate Manchester City's English defender Kyle Walker and Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola during their Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg match against BVB Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, western Germany, on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Wolfgang Rattay | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chelsea and City were part of English football's 'big six' clubs - alongside Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham - to have agreed to join the new league.
  • In total, 12 European clubs announced their intentions to form the breakaway league, which they hoped to establish as a new midweek competition.

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. 'Shocked' Uefa chief wants to 'rebuild unity' after Super League debacle

  2. Who's saying what as European Super League hits dead end

  3. 'Cheerio, Cheerio, Cheerio': newspapers bid good riddance to Super League

  4. Irving bounces back as Durant-less Nets sink Pelicans

  5. GSU, KPA storm African Clubs tourney quarters

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.