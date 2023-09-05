Teen striker Nekesa living dream after Harambee Starlets call-up

Teenage striker Valarie Nekesa is on course to realize her dream of donning the national team colours after she received her maiden Harambee Starlets call-up Tuesday.

A provisional squad of 30 was named by Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba for the upcoming 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 17-year-old Nekesa was initially selected to be part of the Rising Starlets squad under Odemba for the Cecafa Under-18 Championships in Nairobi.

Related Madira Girls School striker makes Harambee Starlets provisional squad Football

However, Kenya later withdrew from the tournament that was later held in Tanzania.

"We were well prepared to represent the national flag during the Cecafa tournament, but we ended up disappointed," she said.

“Every player’s dream is to represent her national team. My dream is coming true. I just realized that age is just a number and what matters is what you can offer,” Nekesa told Nation Sport.

The Form Two student at Madira Girls High School in Vihiga helped her club Soccer Assassins gain promotion to the Women Premier League with a league high personal goal haul of 37 from 22 matches played.

Madira made history by becoming the first high school to gain entry to the top tier league.

Said Madira Girls Principal Mildred Senelwa: “When she has the ball on her feet we count that as a goal. She is that good. We hope she impresses and makes the final Starlets squad,” added Senelwa.