Madira Girls striker Nekesa in Harambee Starlets draft squad for Wafcon qualifiers

Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba has named a 30 woman provisional squad that will do duty during the qualification round of the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Kenya is set to face Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon on September 22, in the first leg followed by the second leg at home on September 26.

Odemba took charge a week ago replacing Godfrey Oduor. She has included Madira Girls Secondary School striker Valarie Nekesa, whose side will debut in this season's Women's Premier League and defender Quinter Owiti from Kenya Police Bullets FC.

Both players impressed while playing for the Rising Starlets squad which was also coached by Odemba.

Nekesa had an outstanding performance in the 2022/23 Division One League, winning the Golden Boot with 37 goals in 22 matches as the Soccer Assasins were crowned champions.

Bunyore Starlets' Airin Madalina, the Golden Boot winner of the 2022/23 WPL season, and goalkeeper Caroline Rufa of Simba Queens in Tanzania have also received their maiden call ups.

Another addition to the national team is defender Lavender Atieno from Kenya Police Bullets, who previously played for Zetech Sparks.

Between the sticks, Valentine Khwaka (Gaspo Women), Diana Tembesi (Vihiga Queens) and Annedy Kundu (Ness Atromitou FC) have been called to the team.

Ulinzi Starlets forward Mercy Airo has been recalled, while other notable strikers called up include Marjolene Nekesa (SK Slavia Praha) and Esse Akida (FC PAOK.

Defenders Enez Mango (Farul Constanța), Wincate Kaari (Yanga Princess), Ruth Ingosi (Simba Queens) and Vivian Nasaka (Hakkari Gücü Spor) are also in the team.

The midfield has the experienced Cynthia Shilwatso (FC Kryvbas Women), Sheryl Angachi (Ulinzi Starlets), Ketsia Ngaira (Ulinzi Starlets), Vivian Corazone (Simba Queens), Marjolene Nekesa(SK Slavia Praha) and Mercyline Anyango (JFK Panthers).

Jentrix Shikangwa (Beijing Jingtian FC), Topista Situma (Fountain Gates Princess), Elizabeth Wambui (Simba Queens) and Mwanalima Adam (Hakkarigucuspor) will lead the attack.

The team will report to camp on Sunday to begin preparations for the crucial matches.

The winner of the tie will face the winner between Gabon and Botswana between November 27 and December 5 for a place in next year's finals in Morocco

This will be the first international match for Starlets since Kenya resumed international football after a ban imposed by Fifa due to government interference was lifted in November last year.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Valentine Khwaka (Kenya Police Bullets FC), Annedy Kundu (Ness Atromitou FC), Caroline Rufa (Simba Queens)

Defenders

Christine Awuor (Zetech Sparks), Lavender Atieno Okeyo (Kenya Police Bullets FC), Phoebe Owiti (Vihiga Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Sirines of Grevena), Enez Mango (Farul Constanța), Wincate Kaari (Yanga Princess), Ruth Ingosi (Simba Queens), Vivian Nasaka (Hakkari Gücü Spor), Quinter Owiti (Kenya Police Bullets FC)

Midfielders

Cynthia Shilwatso (FC Kryvbas Women), Sheryl Angachi (Ulinzi Starlets), Ketsia Ngaira (Ulinzi Starlets), Vivian Corazone (Simba Queens), Marjolene Nekesa(SK Slavia Praha), Mercyline Anyango (JFK Panthers)

Forwards