Beldine Odemba named Harambee Starlets coach

Renown coach Beldine Odemba has been appointed by Football Kenya Federation as coach of Harambee Starlets.

Odemba's immediate assignment is the forthcoming 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Odemba, who is the Rising Starlets coach, takes over from Godfrey “Solo” Oduor who stepped down last month barely six months into the job. Odemba will name Starlets’ provisional squad today.

“Odemba is the new Starlets head coach. She will officially name the provisional squad on Sunday because the process is underway. Some players have already received the call up but let’s wait until everything is official,” said Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Communication officer Kenn Okaka.

Oduor stepped down after he was appointed as Nzoia Sugar head coach a few weeks ago.

Oduor was to guide Starlets against Albania in April this year in Tirana in a friendly match but was suddenly called off over logistical challenges.

Odemba was to guide the U18 team for the Cecafa tournament that was scheduled for June 24 in Nairobi but the tournament was later moved to Tanzania.

Kenya withdrew from the competition after it was postponed thrice following delay in funding.

Odemba, who holds a CAF B license, has in the past coached Kariobangi Sharks and AFC Leopards youth teams.

She has worked as an assistant coach in the Under 17 and Under 20 women's national teams.

Odemba is the coach at Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) side Kenya Police Bullets and High Way High School.

Kenyan champions Vihiga Queens have confirmed that two of their players,Phoebe Oketch (defender) and Janet Moraa Bundi (winger), have been included in the provisional squad.

“We take this earliest opportunity to congratulate our two players for earning a call up to the Kenya National senior women’s team. We wish you the very best in your national duty and may you fly not only our club's but the entire country's flag higher,” the club said in a statement.

Vihiga finished fourth in the just concluded 2023 CAF Women’s' Champions League Regional Qualifiers in Uganda.

Debutants Jeshi la Kujenga Taifa (JKT) Queens of Tanzania emerged champions and they will now represent Cecafa region in the third edition of the CAF Women Champions League in Cote d’Ivoire later this year.

Starlets will face Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon on September 22 in the fisrt leg and host Cameroon on September 26 in Nairobi.

The winner the tie will face the winner of the contest pitting Gabon against Botswana between November 27 and December 5 for a ticket to the competition that will be held in Morocco next year.