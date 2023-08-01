Police Bullets bolster squad ahead of new season

Kenya Police Bullets will on Friday name their squad of 26 players for the 2023/24 Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) season.

The team, which previously known as Thika Queens before it was acquired by Kenya Police, started their pre-season training on Monday at their home ground at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi.

Speaking to Nation Sport, head coach Beldine Odemba says all is set ahead of the new season.

"We held our first familiarisation match on Monday and had our second training session on Tuesday morning. The spirit is high, the players are motivated and ready for the new challenge. Our final squad will not only have experienced players, but also young players from the lower tier," said Odemba.

"Kenya Police has big plans for the team. After three weeks training, we will go for pre-season on a date that will be communicated later. Our aim is to win the league because we have all it takes to make history," added Odemba.

Experienced midfielder Christine Nafula has joined the law enforcers from Kayserispor FC of Turkey.

Drailer Adhiambo (Makolanders FC), Anita Adongo (Alliance Girls Academy, Tanzania), Lavender Okeyo (Zetech Sparks), Mercy Njeri (Zetech Sparks) and Quinter Seduda Adhiambo (Kibera Girls Soccer) are some of the new faces in the club.

Other players who have joined include Nation FC midfielder Yasmin, Midfielder Mercy Mwachi from Kibera Girls Soccer Women, Lydia "Ozil '' Akoth (attacking midfielder) from Gaspo Women, Esther Aluoch (midfielder) from Mathare United Women and Mercy Masika (winger) from coastal side Moving The Goal Post (MTG) United.

Bullets' training has also been attended by some Harambee Starlets players led by skipper Dorcus Shikobe and attacking midfielder Ivy Faith, who play for Seth FC in India.

Shikobe and Faith joined Sethu from Lakatamia FC of Cyprus and KWPL side Wadadia Women respectively.

"We want to bring professional players back home. We want to recruit more players to the club because we have a long time to assess them. We will invest in women's football as we plan to pump money to the club. Each player in my team will get a monthly salary of Sh25,000 and a winning bonus of Sh2,500, no club pays that locally," said Kenya Police FC Chief Executive Officer Chris Oguso.

Nation Sport can also confirm that five out of 16 players who were formerly with Thika Queens last season have been retained.

They are; attacking midfielder Lorna Nyarinda, Wendy Atieno (striker), Juliet Andibo (defender), Georgina Mulati (defender) and Nelly Sawe (defender).

Nyarinda had joined Thika early this year on a two-year deal. She was a free agent after parting ways with 2021 Cecafa Champions Vihiga Queens in 2021.

The club is also in talks with Zetech Sparks midfielder Puren Alukwe., who scored 15 goals in 22 matches, three behind Golden Boot winner Airine Madalina of Bunyore Starlets, in the just concluded season.