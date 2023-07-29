Nation FC keep winning as MultiChoice unveil new GOtv EPL package

With the European football season launching in a few days’ time, Kenyan fans of the English Premier League have lots to smile about in the coming season.

The 2023-24 season kicks off with the curtain-raiser FA Community Shield fixture between Premiership and FA Cup champions Manchester City and league runners-up Arsenal at Wembley on August 6.

This will be followed by the Premiership proper that kicks off with the match between Burnley and Manchester City on Friday, August 11.

In Kenya, GOtv subscribers will now be able to watch the Premiership and other European leagues on the new “GOtv Supa Plus” package unveiled by MultiChoice Kenya.

This was announced at Saturday’s MultiChoice Kenya Pre-season Football Tournament won by Nation Media Group (NMG) at Jamhuri Primary School.

NMG’s Nation FC topped the 16-team seven-a-side tournament organised by MultiChoice by beating a strong Trench Town FC 1-0 in a thrilling final.

“GOtv subscribers have been asking how to access all games. And because we are a responsible organisation, this year we have launched a new bouquet - GOtv Supa Plus – that will start on August 1 with all English Premier League matches for just 3,500,” MultiChoice Kenya’s Head of Marketing, Ronald Shelukindo, announced at the tournament.

“This will be in addition to Serie A, La Liga, some Uefa Champions League matches and many more,” Shelukindo said.

“Also, the English Premier League matches will have Kiswahili commentary,” he added.

In Saturday’s tournament, Nation FC won their opening group match with a 1-0 win over K24 courtesy of Peter Bol’s strike.

Another 1-0 win over CCI (own goal) and goalless draw with Prudential saw Nation FC through to the quarter-finals where they hammered Kass Media 3-0 with goals from captain Titus “Tito” Mbithi (two) and Anis Abdul.

Evergreen “Tito” was on the mark again with a brace that saw off K24 2-0 in the semi-finals, and once again led from the front with the lone strike that floored Kevin Mukuche’s Trench Town 1-0 in the final.

Nation FC goalkeeper Richard Wandera, who didn’t concede any goal in the tournament, was named the tournament’s best player and awarded the Golden Gloves award by MultiChoice Kenya.

Despite playing against the boys, Nation FC’s Yasmin Khalid once again impressed with her ball handling skills that endeared her to the crowd.

The victory was Nation FC’s second of the month after they lifted the Sports Journalists’ Association of Kenya Inter Media Tournament title on July 1.

“We are driven by good teamwork, committed individual training and discipline. We intend to cement the team and aim for bigger things in the coming months,” Allan Munga, Nation FC’s overall captain said after the tournament.