Teams honour Nation FC player Mukuche in exhibition matches

Friends and team mates have described former Nation FC player Kevin “Harry Kane” Mukuche as a reliable person who related well with people from all walks of life.

Mukuche, who passed on suddenly on November 23, was an employee of Royal Media Services (RMS). He previously worked at Nation Media Group, and at Capital FM. He played for both Citizen FC and Nation FC at different times.

Speaking after the conclusion of a football tournament held in his honour Sunday at Two Rivers Sports Club in Nairobi, Nation FC Team Manager Elias Makori praised Mukuche as a dedicated man and loyal friend who was devoted to the sport.

While thanking the football fraternity and friends who turned out for the tournament, Makori who is also the Lead Editor (Sports and Integration Projects) at Nation Media Group, said the late Mukuche was reliable person who was always willing to help others.

“We have great thoughts for his family, friends and all footballers who played with him. This was the least we could do, and we hope to hold another tournament on December 1, 2024 in his memory,” Makori said.

Five teams - Nation FC, Team Mae, Daystar Falcons, Trench Town and Capital FM - played in the one-day tournament.

“This tournament provides a fitting tribute in memory of our late colleague, and we are also raising money to send to the funeral committee. Our thoughts remain with his family and his friends at this most difficult time,” Kevin Odongo who served in the tournament’s organising committee said.

Former team mates and friends remembered Mukuche as a good friend.

“We remain shocked and saddened by Mukuche’s passing on, and we extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues. He was all about integrity and fairness,” Nation FC midfielder Eric Musungu said.

“We had a very special relationship and he always supported our team,” Antony Jahori, coach of Trench Town FC said, adding that Mukuche was a founder member of the team.

Elijah Ouko who played with the late Mukuche at Daystar University team remembers him as a great football fan and a good player.