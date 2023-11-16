Nation FC silence 'noisy' Bunge FC, again

Nation FC continued their dominance against Bunge FC when they beat them 2-1 in a friendly match at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi on Thursday.

The Parliamentarians took the lead with an early individual brilliance by forward Solomon Alubala scored from near the halfway line, but the scribes from twin towers upped their ante and equalized moments before half time from a ferocious shot by Michael Ndungu to restore parity heading into the break.

In the second half, captain Titus Mbithi gave NMG the lead and it turned out to be the winning goal as the lawmakers failed to get back into the game.

“We have lost again, but we played better than last time,” said Bunge FC captain Otiende Amollo, who combined well with Kibagendi in the defence.

Nation FC stand-in coach Amos Pere said his side coordinated well against a very improved Bunge side.

When the two teams met in November last year, Nation trounced the lawmakers 4-1 at Nyayo National Stadium.

The media house was led by Eric Musungu, who marshalled the midfield that also included Mbithi, Joseph “Pogba” Wasike and Kevin Mukuche fondly referred to as Harry Kane.

Bunge, who previously lost 3-1 to Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK), are using build-up matches ahead of this year’s East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Games in Kigali, Rwanda scheduled for next month.