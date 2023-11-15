Senator Cheruiyot: We will wrap Nation FC like meat in butchery!

The much-anticipated re-match between Bunge FC and Nation Media Group will be played on Thursday morning at the Kenya Police Sacco Stadium from 6:30am.

Bunge FC were decimated 4-1 last time out, but the legislators’ vice-captain, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, has thrown down the gauntlet, pledging to restore Parliament’s “dignity” following another 3-1 loss to the Sports Journalists’ Association of Kenya (SJAK FC ) last month.

“We will wrap Nation FC like meat in the butchery!” exclaimed the bullish Senator who will be looking to lead the 15th Parliament from the front with plenty of expectations on his shoulders after frivolous attacks in past games.

In their game against SJAK FC, Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo put in a solid shift at the back and if present on Thursday, he will be tasked with the herculean task of putting the frightening NMG FC forward line at bay with NMG FC’s Nick Nyamori set to lead the line.

The lethal attacker with an eye for goal has promised the honorable members a game of their lives.

“NMG is in it to win it. We are going for nothing short of victory. We will teach them a lesson that will forever be etched in their memories,” said the forward.

The MPSs are using the match to prepare for the upcoming Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Games in Rwanda next month.

Led by captain Amollo and vice captain Cheruiyot, Bunge FC will also include Musili Mawathe, David Gikaria, Amos Mwago, Wamboka Wanami, Kakai Bisau, Anthony Kibagendi, Muchangi Njiru, Mohamed Faki, Allan Chesang’, Steve Mogaka and Eddy Oketch.

Also in the list is former scribe Mohamed Ali who is now Nyali MP, Moses Kirima, Samuel Atandi, Peter Kihungi and Clive Gisairo, among others.

NMG FC comes to the game beaming with confidence after obliterating their opponents in the SJAK inter-media five-aside five-a-side football tournament in July beating SuperSport 3-1 in the final.

The football showcased by the team was mesmerizing and frightening in equal measure and the Parliamentarians should be wary.

Plenty of NMG FC stars will be making their return with Kevin “Harry Kane” Mkuche, Shamason Osiago and Teddy Onyango the pick of the bunch who are sure to have a field day with the honourable members.

NMG FC captain Titus Mbithi will lead the team and will be assisted by Cliff Chirchir.

Also in the team is Denis Owino, Sila Kiplagat, Leonard Amboso, Eric Isinta and Elijah Ouko.