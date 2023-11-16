Gor Mahia banned from Kasarani, fined Sh1.9m for vandalism

Reigning champions Gor Mahia have been banned from using Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani until they pay Sh1.9 million fine following damages incurred during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Murang’a Seal last Saturday.

Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto told Nation Sport that K’Ogalo have to pay the amount before they are allowed to play any other game at the facility.

“I have written to them on the level of damage which totals to Sh1.9 million. The fine arises from the damage to electrical tunnels, seats and wooden panels and other facilities. If they don’t pay, then they wouldn’t use the stadium for their matches," said Metto.

Gor were scheduled to face Tanzanian side Azam FC in a friendly match at Kasarani this weekend before their next league game at the venue against Kariobangi Sharks on December 3.

“Apart from the ban, we want an elaborate action plan on how to contain their fans in future matches. If they don’t give me that plan, then they will also not use the facility. The fine must be accompanied by an elaborate plan,” added Metto.

A section of Gor Mahia fans went on a destruction spree after the game which ended in a barren draw. Fans were irked by the numerous unfair fouls they felt center referee Kevin Amol awarded Murang’a Seal.

After the final whistle, K'Ogalo fans attacked their Murang’a counterparts forcing police officers to fire teargas and live bullets as they battled the fan, while players, officials and journalists took cover on the pitch.

"We are going to assess if the fine is factual with the damages caused because even AFC Leopards had caused fracas and damages at the same venue this season. We will only take the blame where we feel our fans misbehaved," said Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola.