Talanta hit fellow newcomers Vihiga Bullets in FKF Premier League

What you need to know:

  • Brian Yakhama put Talanta ahead in the 10th minute from the spot kick after Michael Jairo was fouled inside the box by Bullets defender Nixon Khalwale.
  • This was the second league goal for Yakhama who also scored in 1-1 draw in the opening fixture against Wazito on September 26.

Newbies FC Talanta on Saturday bagged their first win in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League 2021/22 season after edging out Vihiga Bullets 2-0 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.