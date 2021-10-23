Talanta hit fellow newcomers Vihiga Bullets in FKF Premier League

Newbies FC Talanta on Saturday bagged their first win in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League 2021/22 season after edging out Vihiga Bullets 2-0 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The two teams are in their maiden season in the top-flight league. Talanta collected maximum points and avenged last season’s 3-0 defeat to Vihiga Bullets in the National Super League second leg.

Brian Yakhama put Talanta ahead in the 10th minute from the spot kick after Michael Jairo was fouled inside the box by Bullets defender Nixon Khalwale.

This was the second league goal for Yakhama who also scored in 1-1 draw in the opening fixture against Wazito on September 26.

With just three minutes on the pitch, second half substitute and former Gor Mahia forward Edwin Lavatsa added the second for coach Ken Kenyatta ‘s charges in the 78th minute to put the game beyond Vihiga Bullets reach.

Lavatsa easily slotted in the ball home past Vihiga Bullets’ custodian Billy Bukhala from close range.

Talanta had recorded identical 1-1 draws against Wazito and KCB in their last two matches. On the other hand, Vihiga Bullets played out to a barren draw against Bidco United in their first game of the season on September 25 before losing 4-0 and 3-0 against Posta Rangers and Kariobangi Sharks, respectively.

The win saw FC Talanta rise to eighth while Vihiga Bullets are 17 th with only one point.

Results

FC Talanta 2 Vihiga Bullets 0

Fixtures

Sunday

Bandari v AFC Leopards (Mbaraki, 3pm)

Homeboyz v P. Rangers (Bukhungu, 1pm)

Sofapaka v KCB (Thika, 3.15pm)

City Stars v Bidco (Thika, 1pm)

K. Sharks v Wazito (MISC, 1pm )