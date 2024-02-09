Super Eagles pray for fans who died of shock during South Africa tie

At least five Nigerians were reported dead after suffering shock while watching the semi-final match between Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday, prompting their team to observe a minute of silence.

Among those who died are Dr Cairo Ojugboh, a medical doctor who is a chieftain of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Party (APC), Kwara State University (KWASU) Deputy Bursar Ayuba Abdullahi, sales representative Mikhail Osundiji, a serving National Youth Service Corps member identified simply as Samuel, and Anambra-born businessman based in Cote d’Ivoire Osondu Nwoye.

They died while watching Wednesday’s closely-fought semi-final match at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). The match was staged at Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Cote d’Ivoire. Nigeria eventually won the match 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time.

The dramatic twist in the tension-packed match is said to have led to the death of Ojougboh, who reportedly screamed and subsequently slumped as soon as South Africa drew level during penalty kicks.

Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, confirmed Ojougboh’s death in a statement.

“The family said Ojougboh was watching the match, and immediately South Africa scored the goal, he shouted and slumped. All efforts to revive him were not fruitful. It was around 3am when the family announced his death. Rest in peace, great and fearless politician of our time,” he said.

The deputy bursar of KWASU, Abdullahi, also died on Wednesday night while watching the match. The university’s director of information, Saedat Aliyu, confirmed Abdullahi’s death and described the late deputy bursar as a jovial and radiant person who was always ready to assist other people.

In Adamawa State, a serving National Youth Service Corps member identified only as Samuel from Kaduna State is said to have also passed away just before Nigeria’s final penalty kick, which secured the Eagles victory in the match.

National Youth Service Corps Coordinator in Adamawa State, Jingi Dennis, said on Thursday that the corps member was confirmed dead at the General Hospital in Numan.

In Bouaké, the Anambra-born billionaire, Chief Nwoye, himself an avid football lover, reportedly slumped while watching the match. The news of his death was made known in a post by a Facebook user, Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, on Thursday.

Leading businessman

Iwuchukwu wrote: “High Chief Osondu Nwoye was the richest Igbo businessman based in Cote d’Ivoire before yesterday (Wednesday), but what the late Anambra-born billionaire did not see coming is that watching his darling Super Eagles play yesterday in Cote d’Ivoire, where he lives and runs his flourishing business, was going to ultimately cost him his life.

“He travelled to Bouaké, the city that hosted the Super Eagles match yesterday, to watch his darling Super Eagles play.

Forty-three-year-old Osundiji reportedly slumped as a result of a suspected shock after the centre referee nullified Nigeria’s second goal scored by Osimhen.

A video posted on the Super Eagles’ official X handle (formerly Twitter) on Thursday night showed the team observing a minute of silence after dinner following the deaths. Captain Ahmed Musa, who led the session, expressed the team’s heartfelt condolence for the families of those affected by the tragedy, adding that the team identifies with them in this difficult time.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), we lost good Nigerians because of our semi-final game against South Africa. So, we will observe one minute of silence, and afterwards pray for God to give their families the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. There is nothing we can do but to identify with them in this difficult time of their lives because they need our support right now. Insha Allah, on Sunday, we are going to lift that trophy for them and for our country,” he said.

Musa afterwards requested one of the team’s players, Chigozie Awaziem, to pray for the repose of their souls.

Nigeria will take on hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the final on Sunday at the Stade Olympique Alassane-Ouattara d’Ebimpé in Abidjan from 11pm.

Chief Medical Director at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Prof Adetokunbo Fabamwo, said people with pre-existing health conditions should avoid getting emotional about the outcome of matches.

A medical officer, Dr Oluwatuyo Olasubomi, urged Nigerians to know their health status before subjecting themselves to situations that might affect their emotional balance and state of mind.



“Having a good understanding of your state of health is very important before you get involved in anything that can tilt your emotional balance or tilt your state of mind at any point in time.

“So, at any point in time, whether you want to watch a football match or do something that involves emotional instability, Nigerians should be careful not to get overly excited.’’

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, says he and his colleagues are fully focused on Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

Chukwueze said on Friday: “We are no more in a celebration mood at the moment. We are trying to recover from the semi-final game against South Africa and focus on the final game against the host country.’’

“It’s not going to be easy, and no one has told us it is going to be easy.

“But I believe in this team, and we have been fighting right from the start of this tournament. It is time to bring the trophy back home,” he said.

Chukwueze said the team had put together a winning strategy, adding that he and his colleagues were training hard to ensure they implemented it on the field of play.

“We have already decided to do so many things.

“As a team, we have all spoken about it, including the captain, the coach, and, of course, the players.