Hugo Broos: I'm going nowhere

In Abidjan

Forget that he is 71 years of age! In a moment of pure adrenaline, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sprinted like a jubilant child towards goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. Arms outstretched, a wide grin splitting his face, the Belgian coach embodied the ecstatic spirit of an entire nation celebrating a historic win in the quarter-finals of Africa Cup of Nations.

But amidst the joyous chaos, a question lingered: can a man who can move like a teenager truly contemplate retirement?

Bafana defied the odds and surprised many just like Broos's youthful sprint as they reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 24 years as they beat Cape Verde last Saturday.

However, Broos and his spirited troops' fairytale run came to a heart-breaking end on Wednesday as they lost 4-2 on penalties against Nigeria in a game they had numerous chances to win in regulation time.

While Bafana Bafana's defeat to the Super Eagles means they contest a third-place finish for the first time in 26 years against DR Congo on Saturday, 10 February 2024, Broos has definitively shut down speculation regarding his retirement.

The South Africa coach reiterated his desire to continue leading the 1996 Afcon champions. At 71, he is the oldest coach at the 34th edition of the Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

“First of all, I never said that I should stop; I never said it,” said Broos. "It was only when you (media) talk about my age, and then I think it’s normal that you think about, ‘yeah, maybe it’s time that I’m going to stop’."

“But I never said that I’m going to stop or that I stop. So again I’m very happy in my job as I said a few days ago.

“The guys (Bafana players) give me a lot of satisfaction, a lot. I’m proud as a coach to be a coach of that team. So the rest the future will tell us.”

Despite his success in turning Bafana into a competitive team, Chippa United technical director Morgan Mammila once took a swipe at the 71-year-old Belgian, calling him a “pensioner”.

“How on earth can we rely on pensioners to do a better job than young, smart coaches?” said Mammila, who works with Nigeria's goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali at the SA club.

“We testing poison with our tongues as South Africans. I saw signs of failure in this coach, and people thought I was crazy and clueless.”

Broos, defying both age and sceptics, steered Bafana Bafana to the semis of Afcon, silencing his doubters in the process.

Despite initial criticism surrounding his appointment and questions about his age, Broos proved his mettle, orchestrating victories over giants like Morocco, a feat many deemed implausible.

His tactical acumen and unwavering belief in the team fuelled Bafana's remarkable run, earning him and his players immense respect.

Now, a chance for bronze awaits. If Bafana can overcome DR Congo, they’ll add another chapter to their inspiring journey, further solidifying Broos' legacy as a coach who defied expectations and unlocked the potential within his squad.

“We played a very good Afcon, and I’m very, very proud of my players,” said Broos, who guided Cameroon to their fifth African title in 2017. What they did, how they performed... I think you have to be proud as a coach."

“I think we only have to think about the way we played this Afcon. And I know that everyone knows South Africa now as a good (ball) playing team, and that is the most important thing.”

Meanwhile, veteran centre-back Siyanda Xulu is brimming with confidence and determination as the Southern Africans prepare for the third-place play-off against DR Congo on Saturday.

“Our goal as a team was always to push our limits and go as far as possible,” Xulu declared. “We have immense talent and potential, and we wanted to prove that not only to ourselves but also to our coach, who has always believed in us.”

Reaching the semi-final stage was a dream come true for Xulu and his teammates.

“It's a testament to the hard work and dedication we put in during our preparations,” he emphasised. “We wanted to win the entire tournament, and while we fell short, it was a huge step forward for us.”

Xulu highlighted the team’s positive outlook and eagerness to continue their dream run.