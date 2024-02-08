How Trust-Ekong, Iheanacho spurred Super Eagles to final

In Bouake

The jubilant celebrations have died down, but the memories of Nigeria's thrilling victory over South Africa in the 2023 Afcon semi-finals are still fresh.

At the heart of the win were two key figures: resolute defender and captain William Troost-Ekong and forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

Ekong converted the 67th-minute penalty that put Nigeria ahead before South Africa levelled terms at the stroke of full time through a Teboho Mokoena spot-kick.

After the match ended 1-1 (after extra time), Ekong returned, converting his penalty while Iheanacho scored the winning one. The Leicester City star calmly slotted the ball home despite South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams diving in the right direction.

The predatory forward said it was a moment he cherished as a player.

“I felt at that moment, I was carrying the hope of the nation on my shoulder. The penalty was either make or break but I thank God who made it possible for us to go through to the final,” Iheanacho told journalists after the game.

Together with Troost-Ekong, they praised Bafana Bafana, describing the tie as their most challenging. Going into the tie, the West African nation conceded only one goal, which was in the opener. After that, Stanley Nwabali kept four straight clean sheets.

“They're really good in all positions,” added Iheanacho. “They gave us a good game. We gave them a game. It's a really good game to watch.”

Iheanacho believes the fact that South Africans have been together for a while worked for their opponents.

Bafana Bafana brought a squad of 20 local-based players, to Cote d’Ivoire, 10 of them from Mamelodi Sundowns – the inaugural champions of the African Football League.

“They're a very good side. They played very well, they've been together for a long time, they know themselves. I think they're a wonderful team."

On the other hand, Troost-Ekong also said it was “a difficult game”, adding that “South Africa was a fantastic side.”

The Super Eagles skipped also told journalists that lifting the Afcon trophy would be an “amazing” moment for him and the country.

Sunday’s final against hosts Côte d’Ivoire at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé is their first since 2013, and they will be looking to add a fourth continental tie.

"You dream about moments like that," centre-back Troost-Ekong said.

“I've seen it so many times. And I've closed my eyes. To actually be there on Sunday and have the chance to do that will be amazing.”

Nigeria started their AFCON 2023 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea as they came from behind via a Victor Osimhen goal.

Not much was expected from their poor showing in their opening two qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and their position as the sixth-best team in Africa.

However, the path seemed clear for the three-time African champion Nigeria after the shock exits of Africa’s top five - Senegal, Morocco, Algeria, and record seven-time champion Egypt.

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro, under pressure going into the tournament, insists he has always believed the current crop of players. The Super Eagles scored the highest after notching 22 goals during the qualifiers.

“When I signed the contract, I said I wanted to win the Afcon. Either way, I don't know if everybody believed or not. I have believed since the first moment. We haven't won nothing until now - we want to win the Afcon,” he said.

South Africa-based goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was the hero in the shootout for the Super Eagles, denying Mokoena and Evidence Makgopa.

"Seeing myself winning the man of the match (award) and going to the final is a dream come true to me," Nwabali, who plays DStv Premiership side Chippa United, said.

"Credit to my coaches because they guide me a lot when it's penalty time.”

They face a Cote d’Ivoire side that rose from the ashes after a devastating 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea. Their progression to the Last 16 was down to Morocco beating Zambia 1-0.

In the Last 16, they accounted for holders Senegal, instilling a fresh sense of belief. Undoubtedly, The Elephants will be out to win the trophy on home soil in front of a packed stadium.