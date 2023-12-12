Staggering Tusker face Bidco in FKF-PL

Struggling Tusker will be out to stop the rot when they play Bidco United in a rescheduled Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at SportPesa Arena, Murang’a County, on Wednesday.

The game will kick off at 3pm. Tusker are 12th on log on 16 points after 13 matches, while Bidco United are eighth on 20 points, having played the same number of games.

Bidco United, the hosts, won their last match last weekend at the same venue, edging out AFC Leopards 2-1.

A win for coach Anthony Akhulia's charges will take them to fifth place on 23 points since they have a superior goal difference to Bandari, who are currently fifth.

On the other hand, Tusker played out to a barren draw against Posta Rangers at Ruaraka Ground last weekend and will be out to get maximum points.

Tusker coach Robert Matano raised concerns about officiating in the game against Posta Rangers.

The experienced tactician claimed referee David Mulongo denied his team three clear penalties, which could have tilted the game to their favour.

Head-to-head record gives Tusker an upper hand ahead of the contest, where each side will be fighting for maximum points to climb up the log.

Bidco United have only beaten Tusker once in the league since they gained promotion to the top tier three seasons ago. The victory came on February 27, 2021 in Bidco United's first season in the top flight league.

Akhulia will be miss the services of Michael Bodo, who was red carded in the added time against AFC Leopards.

"Bodo will be out and many of my stoppers are also injured. We have many injuries but have just been managing. I'm optimistic of a good game against Tusker," said Akhulia.

Attacker Shariff Musa leads the goal scoring charts for Bidco United with five goals this season.