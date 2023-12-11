FKF-PL: AFC Leopards, Shabana woes persist

It was yet another disastrous weekend for AFC Leopards and Shabana in Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) after they slumped to defeats to deepen their woes this season.

Leopards lost 2-1 to 10-man Bidco United at Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a on Sunday while 10-man Kakamega Homeboyz thumped Shabana 2-0 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on the same day.

After 14 matches, 12-time champions Ingwe are in unfamiliar territory on the log – 15th with 11 points only.

Shabana, who have until now failed to live up to the expectations that greeted their return to the FKF-PL, have also amassed 11 points and are ranked 17th, just three points above bottom-placed Muhoroni Youth.

Thanks to their 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar on Saturday at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay, defending champions Gor Mahia, who lead with 28 points remain the only unbeaten team in the league this season.

Homeboyz leapfrogged Posta Rangers into second place with 27 points after the mailmen battled to a barren draw with Tusker at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi on Sunday.

Having put in a good fight to draw 0-0 with Tusker on December 4 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, it was the expectation of many Leopards’ supporters that the team would build on that performance when they clashed with bogey side Bidco.

It was not to be as Shariff Musa’s brace early in the second-half set Bidco on the path to their fourth win over Ingwe in their last seven league meetings.

Victor Omune netted Leopards' consolation goal in the 73rd minute.

Leopards’ last league win over Bidco was a 2-0 away romp on December 6, 2020.

Bidco, who lie 10th with 20 points, completed a double over Leopards in the 2020 campaign; 3-1 and 1-0, before they drew 1-1 on February 6, 2022. In their next match on January 8 this year, Bidco hammered Ingwe 4-1, before they drew 1-1 on April 26.

That Leopards have registered just one win this season – a 1-0 romp over struggling Nzoia has left most of the club's supporters very frustrated, as they stare at another season without silverware.

Muhoroni Youth is the only other team that has registered one win in the league while the rest of the teams have more victories.

But Leopards coach Tomas Trucha, who has said that he will be in the market for a defender, midfielder and striker in the January transfer window, expects things to be better after Christmas.

“I have been here for one-and-a-half months which is not enough time. We are trying to improve and I believe after Christmas we will come strong,” said Trucha after their match against Tusker.

“We are targeting the spine of the team. Goalkeepers I think we are fine…Since I came, we don’t have a problem with defence and goalkeeping. Our weakness is scoring.”

After guiding Shabana to a 2-1 win over visitors Nzoia on November 11, the going has been tough for interim coach Oscar Kambona. They have lost seven matches and drawn five. Shabana's only other win of the campaign was a shocking 1-0 victory over Tusker on October 6.

Despite being the first time this season that Rangers have slipped to third on the log with 26 points, coach John Kamau remains confident that they will perform well this season.

“So far, my team has been competitive and we will even bring the bar up there. As the season progress, you will get good performance from my team, I'm confident with what we are doing and I trust the process,” said Kamau.

For Sofapaka, despite grappling with biting financial challenges that have seen them travel for some matches with a lean squad, they continued to pull away from the relegation zone.