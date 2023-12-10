FKF-PL: Posta miss chance to go top, Homeboyz second

Posta Rangers on Sunday squandered a chance to dislodge Gor Mahia at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) after battling to a barren draw against former champions Tusker at Ruaraka Grounds.

Kakamega Homeboyz moved to second place with a convincing 2-0 win over struggling Shabana at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.

AFC Leopards' woes deepened in Murang’a after going down 2-1 to 10 man Bidco United at Sportpesa Arena. On the other hand, Sofapaka's resurgence continued with a 2-1 victory over Kariobangi Sharks at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The tie between Muhoroni Youth and Kenya Police was abandoned at the end of first half with the scores 1-1. due to heavy rains in Western Kenya.

At Ruaraka, Tusker coach Robert Matano lamented over poor officiating. Matano was booked in the 64th minute after he stormed the pitch and confronted center referee David Mulongo for turning down their penalty appeal.

“This one is an obvious robbery in broad daylight. This referee is poor and he does it purposely, he should be expelled. He is killing football. My team played well, attacked all through, AND everyone worked so well, but only the referee cost us,” said Matano.

His opposite number, John Kamau complained about the state of the pitch.

"The only request I would make is that this pitch is not played on again. All those cries you are hearing about are due to the pitch being bumpy. In this game, it was difficult for us,” said Kamau.

“At times we tried to launch long balls but we were not successful, I am happy with my players nonetheless,” he added.

The draw saw Rangers drop to third on 26 points, as Kakamega Homeboyz moved to second on 27 points.

Striker Moses Shumah netted a penalty for Abana ba Ingoo in the 13th minute before Hillary Otieno headed home Enock Masinza's delivery in the second half.

At Kenyatta Stadium, Sharks took the lead in the fifth minute via former Mathare United striker Donald Ange, but Batoto ba Mungu got back on the score sheet through Darius Msagha and evergreen Humprey Mieno. The win saw the 2099 champions move to 14th position on 14 points.

In Muranga, striker Chris Opondo put Bidco United ahead after receiving a cross from Shariff Musa in the 58th minute. Musa added the second after Leopards defenders were caught napping in the 60th minute.

Leopards' consolation goal was netted in the 72nd minute via Victor Omune. Michael Bodo received a second yellow card in the second minute of added time.

The losses against Bidco United and Kakamega Homeboyz left Leopards and Shabana in the 15th and 16th positions both on 11 points.

Sunday's Results

Tusker 0 Posta Rangers 0

Bidco United 2 AFC Leopards 1

Muhoroni Youth 1 Kenya Police 1* (Abandoned)