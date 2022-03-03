Sports CS Amina reveals new FKF constitution ready for Kenyans to approve

Sports CS Amina Mohamed addresses journalists during Magical Kenya Open

Sports,Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed addresses journalists during Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 03, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Members of the Parliamentary committee had sought to get a first-hand brief from the CS on the status of Kenya in international football following  Fifa’s suspension last week.
  • Fifa cited interference from the government for the ban. Amina disbanded FKF in November and set up a caretaker committee to run football.

A new Football Kenya Federation constitution is ready, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has announced.

