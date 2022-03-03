Sports CS Amina reveals new FKF constitution ready for Kenyans to approve

A new Football Kenya Federation constitution is ready, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has announced.

The Sports CS said the Aaron Ringera-led FKF Caretaker Committee had eight weeks to submit the draft to stakeholders for approval before it was presented to Fifa for approval.

At a meeting with the Committee on Sports of the National Assembly, Amina dismissed concerns raised by the global governing body that led to Kenya being indefinitely suspended from international football.

Describing the suspension as a blessing in disguise, the CS said it offered the government ample time to fix the mess in the sport.

She said that once the document is published, football stakeholders will have the opportunity to debate it, and make amendments where necessary.

Sit down with Fifa

The Sports CS said that once the document was submitted to Zurich, the government would sit down with Fifa to agree on setting up a team that will preside over the elections for new office bearers.

“We hope that the roadmap we have defined will take us to a destination where we are comfortable with the legal and policy framework,” said Amina, adding that Fifa will be surprised that the draft makes reference to it (Fifa) than all previous constitutions.

The draft also makes reference to the 2010 constitution and the Sports Act in a more detailed manner than the current constitution.

Members of the Parliamentary committee had sought to get a first-hand brief from the CS on the status of Kenya in international football following Fifa’s suspension last week.