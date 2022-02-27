Ex-Kenya international Mike Okoth backs gov't stand after Fifa ban on Kenya

Ex-Harambee Stars forward Mike Okoth has urged the government to continue engaging Fifa in a bid to unlock the crisis currently rocking football in Kenya.

The 54-year-old Okoth, who lined up for Kenya in attack at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, spoke exclusively to Nation Sport at the sidelines of an event where he joined other former footballers in conducting clinics for budding footballers at the Bomani grounds in Mombasa.

Other ex-footballers at the clinic organised by veteran football administrator Twaha Mbarak include Peter Dawo, Musa Otieno, Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo, Nicholas Muyoti and George Sunguti.

Kenya is currently serving an indefinite ban imposed by Fifa following differences in opinion on how to resolve underlying issues including allegations of graft against top Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials and poor performances by the national football teams at international meets.

"The Minister (read Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed) should sit down and look for solutions," observed Okoth, father to Liverpool forward Divock Origi.

"We've had problems with management of football in Kenya for a long time and everyone knows that because Kenyans have been complaining about it on social media. The government has a role to play in developing the sport including building stadiums, preparing national teams and employing coaches and they cannot sit and watch things go wrong. Fifa knows that."

Okoth's stance comes a day after Amina invited Fifa to the negotiating table while reiterating her stance to 'clean up' what she described as the mess in football.

"The decision by the Government of Kenya to disband FKF fully adhered to the Laws of Kenya; it fully a legally prescribed process and had a defined roadmap," she charged.

"The decision was taken after it became crystal clear that the manner in which FKF was managing Kenya's football growth and development was unsustainable and untenable. The lack of accountability for monies entrusted to it by the government and people of Kenya was raised with FKF on many occasions to no avail."

"We tried on many occasions to bring the matter which had festered for long to the attention of Fifa with no success. It seemed to us at times thart Fifa and FKF were reading from the same book."

Okoth, who turned out for Shabana FC and Kenya Breweries FC (now Tusker FC) before relocating to Belgium where he represented FC Oostende, FC Harelbeke and Racing Genk, in a chequered career also shared his opinion on the careers of Origi and Kenyan defender Joseph Okumu.

Despite winning the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles at Liverpool, Origi has struggled for game time with manager Jurgen Klopp preferring African duo Saidio Mane and Mo Salah in attack and has consistently been linked with moves to the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton

Okumu meanwhile, recently completed a high profile transfer to top Belgium side KAA Gent.

"There is some speculation and truth in what you read in the media (about Origi). He has done well for himself and is now 27 so he can more or less make decisions. I am only there for advice and support. Things (the situation over his future) will become clearer at the end of the season."

"I have been watching Okumu's games and he has done very well in defence alongside the Cameroon defender. The media over there is always praising him and he's only 23 (24) so the future looks good if he keeps working hard. He has the potential to play in an even bigger league."