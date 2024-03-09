South Africa’s football chief fights fraud claim probe

In Johannesburg

South African football is in turmoil after the Hawks, a specialised unit targeting serious commercial crime, raided the headquarters of the South African Football Association (Safa) on Friday.

The raid centred on allegations of fraud and theft totalling R1.3 million ($70,000, Sh10 million) linked to Safa president Danny Jordaan.

“The warrants were promoted by allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3 million ($70,000, Sh10 million). The allegations are that between 2014 and 2018, the president of Safa used the organisation's resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his personal protection, a Public Relations company without authorisation from the Safa Board. The president is also reported to have violated Safa statutes, thus prejudicing Safa's actual loss of R1.3 million," Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said on Friday.

“During the search, a laptop, external hard drives, a USB and documents were seized."

Safa refuted the allegations in a statement issued just hours after the raid. They vehemently denied any wrongdoing and called the Hawks' operation "malicious."

Additionally, the South African FA have threatened to take legal action against the Hawks, a division of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“The search and seizure conducted by the Hawks at the South African Football Association’s (Safa) headquarters in Nasrec, in the south of Johannesburg, on Friday, 8 March 2024, was unfortunate and a shame to our law enforcement agencies,” said Safa.

“The Hawks are claiming allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3 million ($70,000). Safa is well aware of the amount and is satisfied that it was for services rendered for which contracts can be provided."

“We want to set it out from the onset that we believe the search was unlawful, malicious and not conducted in terms of the directives of a warrant given to us."

“We were not furnished with all the documents prescribed by law. The documents that were furnished by the Hawks during the shameful raid were incomplete and unlawful."

“We contend that it was done deliberately and intentionally in order to prevent this malicious action.”

The association stated that their lawyers are filing an urgent application to challenge the legality of the search and seizure.

Additionally, they are lodging a formal complaint with the Hawks' oversight arbitrator, seeking to hold all involved members accountable for their actions.

“We will further institute civil action for defamation of character against those involved in the naming of the Safa President’s name in an ongoing investigation. We contend that this is unethical and unlawful as the police never mentioned anyone’s name in matters that are under investigation,” added Safa.