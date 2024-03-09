Sakaja wants Dandora Stadium renamed

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has finally unveiled the Dandora Stadium after a six-year delay.

Harness and showcase talents

Speaking at the launch on Friday, the county boss explained the 4000-seater facility will offer a platform for thousands of youth in Nairobi’s Eastlands to harness and showcase their talents.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, his Deputy James Njoroge (in red cap) during the launch of the Dandora Stadium in Nairobi. Photo credit: Ndubi Moturi|NMG

"The opening of Dandora Stadium is a welcome opportunity for young people to develop their talent at the state-of-the-art facility. This will foster opportunities in sports and aid to protect our youth future," Mr Sakaja said.

The modern facility, features a perimeter wall and football pitch equipped with an artificial turf. It also has dressing and utility rooms constructed to international stadiums.

Floodlights

The contractor has also fitted floodlights and a storm water drainage.

The facility will stage official matches of Dandora Youth FC.

It will also host both Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League, National Super League and friendly matches.

Sakaja added that the county government is seeking collaboration with the national government to construct more stadia in Nairobi. The Joseph Kang’ethe stadium, Uhuru Sports Complex and Mwiki stadium are earmaked for a revamp.

He said: “We thank the youth in Dandora for your support. No one vandalised the stadium even after the construction works stopped. Sports is a business. We are keen to conclude other facilities such as the Joe Kadenge Stadium so as to help the youth.

Mugabe Were stadium

Sakaja also proposed the renaming of the stadium to Mugabe Were, after the former Embakasi lawmaker who was gunned down in 2008.

The construction of the stadium was commissioned by former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko 2018.

A year later, however, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) halted the project amid claims over the use of substandard materials in the construction.

Steel instead of concrete

Separately, the Senate Labour and Social Welfare Committee, incidentally chaired by Sakaja at the time, opened a probe amid claims the contractor opted to use steel instead of concrete in different sections within the stadium.

As a result, a number of County government officials were grilled on accusations of colluding with the contractor to deliver poor quality works and irregular payments running into millions of shillings.

Mr Sonko maintained the happenings were just political-witch hunt after he fell out with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sakaja's intervention

Fast forward, construction works resumed in January 2023 following Sakaja’s intervention.