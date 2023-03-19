Sh350m Dandora Stadium rotting away

When the idea of building Dandora Stadium in Nairobi was conceived four years ago, youth from the area hoped that their dream of a place where they could play football and earn a living while doing so would soon come true.

But four years later, hope has given way to despair. They are left with a gigantic half-built structure that is wasting away. Passers-by cast curious glances at the half-built concrete and steel structure, wondering what might have been.

Located approximately one kilometre from the infamous Dandora dumpsite and 20 kilometres from Nairobi’s Central Business District, construction work at Dandora Stadium was commissioned in 2018 by then Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

The flamboyant politician said the Sh350 million project was part of his vision to develop sports in Nairobi County, and announced that the facility would be ready for use and would be launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in mid 2019.

But alas! It wasn’t to be.

The entrance at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi as at March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Officials attached to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) halted the construction in mid-2019 when it was 80 percent done, and started probing claims that sub-standard materials were being used in the project. The contractor was accused of using steel instead of concrete in most areas.

The goings-on at the stadium were the subject of a probe by the Senate’s Labour and Social Welfare Committee which was chaired by then Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja. Sakaja is now the governor of Nairobi County.

At the time construction work was halted, the perimeter fence and main gate were yet to be erected at the facility, although floodlights and about 5,000 seats had been fitted.

About a dozen Nairobi County government officials were grilled over the project, and concerns were also raised over the tendering process, the quality of work done, alteration of contract specifications, suspected irregular payments, and forgery of documents.

The outcome of the investigations is yet to be made public but Sonko, who was later impeached, maintained that it was part of a political witch hunt by the former Head of State after the duo had fallen out politically.

Amid cries and protests from locals, the former president toured Dandora while on the campaign trail in mid-2022 and ordered the construction work be completed. That did not happen.

Fast forward to 2023, construction work resumed at the stadium after a thumbs up by the Senate and intervention by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Nairobi County Executive Committee member for talent, skills, development, and care Brian Mulama, said work at the stadium would be complete by April 2023.

“We are looking to complete the stadium in 45 days. Sports is key to grooming of our talented youth and we have made deliberate measures to put the necessary infrastructure in place. As the governor promised, the same contractor who worked on the facility is already on site,” Mulama said in February.

The technical bench area at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi as at March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Two weeks before that deadline, Nation Sport toured the facility.

The contractor was not on-site at the time of the visit. The stadium’s security manager said he had “gone to collect materials.” A tour of the facility showed symptoms of a place that had been deserted amid signs of ongoing construction. Unkempt grass had sprouted through the neatly laid cabro while the terraces and office doors are covered in dust. Rolls of the artificial turf which had been imported from Turkey for use at the stadium are rotting away at the side the stadium.

The contractor has however prepared the field ready to lay the artificial turf. The two main gates at the stadium are yet to be fitted but the perimeter wall has been erected all around, probably now awaiting a coat of paint.

The playing surface at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi as at March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Considering the pained history of this project, it remains to be seen when the work will be completed.

When completed, the facility is expected to be home to Dandora Youth FC, and to also host a number of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League and National Super League (NSL) matches.

It is also expected to host the launch of a talent search tournament commissioned by Governor Sakaja.

“Residents will benefit from this stadium. Businesses will boom, as we will have a chance to sell beverages and snacks to visitors during matches. We hope the construction will soon finish,” explained Hannah Juma, a resident of the area.

When complete, the stadium will have Fifa-approved artificial turf and 5,000 fans will be able to watch a match when seated. Modern flood lights, stalls, and a gym centre are expected to be operational.