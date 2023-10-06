Sakaja Super Cup: Shun hooliganism, Osman urges fans

The Sakaja Super Cup football tournament round one matches continue this weekend in various venues across Nairobi County.

Tournament director Osman Khalif has called on fans to turn up in their numbers to cheer their favourite teams.

Speaking ahead of the weekend action, Osman said: “This is a tournament that will unite all youth in Nairobi and I want to urge fans to turn up in large numbers and support their teams without violence."

“Remember during the official launch, Governor Sakaja said that the best fan base will get Sh300,000. This is the chance, come out and support your teams and remember football is all about love, peace and uniting people not acts of hooliganism or beating up of referees,” Osman said.

Some 145 matches are on the cards this weekend as the action kicks off properly following last weekend’s curtain raisers.

A total of 340 teams and thousands of youths, drawn from all the 17 sub-counties in Nairobi, will feature in the tournament, with the final set for December 16.

Sakaja has pledged support for the youth engaging in sports adding that the Sakaja Foundation, which is organising the three-month tournament, will offer support to football players in the county.

“Sports has the ability to unite people so let us use this tournament to bring back the spirit of Nairobi where we have no tribal lines. This Super Cup is for all Nairobians,” Osman said.