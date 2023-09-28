Sakaja launches Super Cup, pledges support for Nairobi youth

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has pledged to support youth engaging in sports activities in the county.

Sakaja, who on Wednesday launched the first edition of Sakaja Super Cup football tournament at Charter Hall, Nairobi, said that the three-month extravaganza will give way to more tournaments which will bring on board all other sports.

The tournament is being run under the Sakaja Foundation and is expected to help to push for the completion of the construction of stalled sports stadiums across the city.

A total of 340 teams, and thousands of youths, drawn from all the 17 sub counties in Nairobi, will take part in the tournament, set to kick off on Saturday with the grand finale set for December 16.

“This is a dream come true and I want to assure all youth in Nairobi that I will support sports in different disciplines to ensure that thousands of our talented youth have opportunities to earn a living from their talent,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja said that the tournament provides an opportunity for scouts to spot talented players. Those who will land opportunities to go for trials abroad will be supported by the foundation.

“I want to pledge that I will work to support sports at all levels because our youths have great talents which can change their lives. I know thousands of youths will benefit from this tournament and the Sakaja Foundation will also support other sports not only football,” he added.

The winners will take home Sh3 million prize money with the runners up pocketing Sh2 million. Second runners up will get Sh1 million.

“Sports has the ability to unite people so let us use this tournament to bring back the spirit of Nairobi where we have no tribal lines. This Super Cup is for all Nairobians,” he said.

Tournament director Osman Khalif said that a kitty has been set aside by the Sakaja Foundation towards awarding the winners with the ladies category, individual good performers and the most decorated and organised fan bases also getting cash rewards.

“This tournament is organised by the Sakaja Foundation which was started in October 2017 and we are going to have very competitive prizes for the winners so I call on all teams to get prepared for battle,” Osman said.

In the ladies category, winners will take home prize money of Sh1 million, runners up Sh500,000 while the third-placed team will get Sh250,000.

Football Kenya Federation will support the tournament by offering expert technical guidance. At the same time, FKF CEO Barry Otieno pledged to give award the best sub county coordinator with Sh100,000.