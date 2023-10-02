Mukuru, Maroon fire warning shots in Sakaja Super Cup

Maroon FC and Mukuru Combined fired early warning shots with huge victories in their Sakaja Super Cup opening matches as the tournament kicked off at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Alphan Muthoka struck four times as Mukuru Combined humiliated Creative Hands 6-2 to ensure he is in the driving seat in the top scorer's charts.

But it was not a walk in the park for Mukuru Combined.

They battle from a goal down to secure victory.

An own goal by Daudi Anami, Muthoka's quadraple and Dennis Aloo's well-taken set piece ensured Mukuru answer their critics in style.

Caleb Abuya and Isaac Mukobi replied for the Mukuru Kwa Reuben-based Creative Hands.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, the tournament's patron, handed Muthoka the match day ball for netting four times.

Maroon FC 3 South C United 0

Kenya Army side Maroon FC also kick-started their campaign with a resounding 3-0 win over South C United at the same venue.

Eric Sifa headed the ball into his own net trying to clear a Raymond Omondi shot in the 17th minute for Marion's opening goal.

Brian Omondi doubled their lead on 66 minutes after heading the ball past the South C goalkeeper Michael Omondi.

Kennedy Nderitu put the score beyond doubt after dribbling past Sifa to slot the ball into the net five minutes from time.

Nairobi County Assembly 2 Sports Journalists 1

Earlier on at the same venue, the Nairobi County Assembly beat Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) 2-1 in the tournament's exhibition match.

Tee assembly's Seargent at Arms Steve Mwangi bagged a brace in the contest.

Mwangi shot the county assembly into the lead ion 21 minutes before Steve Ayoo levelled the scores for the sports scribes after the rbeak.