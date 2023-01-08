Shock as Trans Nzoia Falcons players ejected from residential camp

Trans Nzoia Falcons players were thrown out of a residential camp after their Football Kenya Federation Premier Women's Premier League match against champions Vihiga Queens on Saturday.

Videos of the players being removed from the residential camp in Kitale Showground went viral eliciting harsh reactions from football fans and coaches online.

According to the club assistant secretary, Noah Wakoli, the move was as a result of numerous cases of indiscipline by the players towards the technical bench and club officials.

Wakoli said a section of the players on the match day hurled abuses at the officials and refused to play forcing them to use players who have never featured for the team.

"As one of the club officials who has been supporting the team with our resources, we have endured tough times to support this team financially, but our pay is abuse and arrogance from the players who don't listen to us.

This team has a lot of indiscipline and even in December we bailed out some of the girls who were arrested in a bar at 1am," said Wakoli.

Preceding their match against Vihiga Queens which they lost 3-1, Wakoli said a section of the players protested over the presence of coach Evans Wakoli who has been at the helm for just a month after taking over from Christopher Mufuede.

"Before the game a section of first team players refused to honour the game despite our plea for them to change their minds.They made the situation worse by attending the match and were very arrogant and abusive.

After the game, we called for a meeting but they again refused to attend. That is when hell broke loose and we threw them out. However, we later resolved the issue and allowed them back," added Wakoli.

However, one of the players said the officials don't care about their welfare.

"The officials are using the club to mint money while players are suffering. Before we played Vihiga, we didn't eat and walked to the match venue. We don't also get our salaries and they don't care about us yet some of us come from far, " the player told Nation Sport.

"They threw us out because we refused to honour a meeting after the game. What was the essence of the meeting yet we had played on empty stomachs and trekked to the match venue. This team is full of problems and the officials are arrogant," she added.