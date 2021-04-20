Shikanda: Aussems will return to AFC coaching job

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems looks on during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bandari at the Mbaraki Sports Club on February 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, Shikanda, who is in the league committee, urged the government to speed up plans to allow the top-tier to resume to avoid last season’s situation where the league was  cancelled and Gor Mahia declared champions.
  • He said the delay would also inconvenience national team Harambee Stars’ World Cup qualifying preparations and other international assignments lined up for other national teams including Harambee Starlets.

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems will be back in the country prior to the resumption of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, club chairman Dan Shikanda has said.

