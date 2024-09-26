Shabana to play next five home matches without fans

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has barred Shabana fans from attending the team's five consecutive home matches as punishment for the vandalism caused during their dramatic 2-2 draw with Ulinzi Stars on Sunday in Nairobi.

The team has also been instructed to meet all the costs from the damage incurred at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, as a deterrent to any form of hooliganism in football.

The Kisii-based side was leading 2-1 by the 90th minute, but hell broke loose after the soldiers grabbed an equaliser in the dying minutes of the game.

Tore Bobe fans turned violent, accused match officials of bias, and started to dismantle seats at the stadium as one way of expressing their anger.

Following the ugly scenes, the federation's Leagues and Competition Committee (LCC) in its verdict said the club had been found liable for the offences through their admission. Therefore a deterrent punishment would be necessary.

"Considering the finding of liability and taking into account the club's admission of liability, the LCC determines that Shabana FC shall play its immediate five home matches behind closed doors," said part of the verdict signed by LCC Chairman Michael Majua.

"Shabana FC shall bear the cost of the damaged seats at the Ulinzi Sports Complex," Mr Majua added, while revealing that two officers were also injured in the altercation.

Ulinzi Stars were directed to issue Shabana with receipts that will guide them in paying the damages.

Reacting to the punishment, Shabana's Secretary General Elizaphan Kerama decried the decision by FKF to impose hefty fines on them and revealed that the club will appeal the verdict.



He accused some match officials of poor officiating and called upon the federation to ensure those in charge of matches exhibit high standards of professionalism.

"I am not defending any kind of hooliganism in our matches but there are some match officials who are biased in the decisions that they make. Before imposing any fines, it is always prudent to investigate the root cause of the problem," Kerama told Nation Sport on the phone.



He said the decision to bar fans from attending their matches was a big blow to them, considering that they were planning to play their first top-flight match on home soil in nearly two decades.

On Saturday, September 28, 2024, the “Glamour Boys” were set to welcome Posta Rangers at Gusii Stadium following the completion of renovation works on the facility.

But sanctions by the FKF will now put everything on hold should their appeal fail to sail through.

Already football fever had started gripping Kisii County after the club announced that they were set for a return to their home base.

"Barring fans from getting into stadiums is one way of killing football. We mostly depend on our fans to run the club and if you ban them from attending matches, then how are you going to get resources to run the club?" Kerama posed.