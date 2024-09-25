FKF-PL: Shabana set to return to Sh34m refurbished Gusii Stadium

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) action is finally set to resume at Gusii Stadium following the completion of renovation works on the facility.

Starting this Saturday, September 28, 2024, Shabana FC will host their home matches at the newly refurbished 12,000-capacity stadium.

The "Glamour Boys" will take on Posta Rangers in what promises to be an exciting clash, as football fever grips Kisii. This marks the first time Shabana will play top-flight football on home soil in almost two decades.

The team was initially scheduled to do so during the 2023/2024 season after earning promotion to the top tier, but the stadium was shut down following recommendations from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to improve the playing surface.

Renovations took longer than expected, forcing Shabana to host their home matches at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homabay throughout the 2023/2024 season.

Having played two of their 2024/2025 matches away, the team has now announced their return to Gusii Stadium. In a joint press briefing last week, the club and the county government confirmed that renovation works had been completed, including improved security infrastructure.

“Renovation works on our home ground have been completed, and we are happy to report that we will be playing our matches at Gusii Stadium. The playing surface has been improved, and an inner perimeter fence has been installed. We thank the county government for their excellent work and our fans for their patience,” said Shabana’s Secretary-General Elizaphan Kerama.

Former Shabana player Bernard Mageto praised the work done on the stadium, calling it a much-needed boost for the team after their narrow escape from relegation last season. Mageto predicted that playing at Gusii Stadium will create a tough environment for visiting teams due to the passionate home supporters.

“I foresee a situation like in our time, where it was tough for visiting teams to win here. The fans will energise the players, and I believe this will improve our fortunes compared to last season,” Mageto said.

Tore Bobe fan Vivian Makori, who resides in Nairobi, expressed relief at the team's return to Gusii Stadium, noting that it will save fans from the burden of travel expenses, which had limited attendance.

The stadium, originally constructed during former Kisii County Governor James Ongwae’s tenure, has undergone numerous renovations over the years, costing millions of shillings. The recent refurbishment, which reportedly cost around Sh34 million, included Sh20 million for the inner perimeter fence, Sh10 million for a back-up generator, and Sh4 million for improvements to the playing surface.