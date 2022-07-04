Shame as incomplete stadiums in Nyanza host political rallies

Governors in Nyanza have allowed incomplete stadiums in the region to host political rallies even as the facilities are barred from hosting sporting activities.

Kisii County Governor James Ongwae hosted Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential running mate Martha Karua at Gusii Stadium on Thursday before his Homa Bay counterpart Cyprian Awiti hosted Raila Odinga’s rally at Homa Bay Stadium on Sunday.

Whereas the facilities have been opened for political functions, it is not clear when they will be ready for sports.

The two governors, who are on their final terms in office, seem not to care much about sports.

Gusii Stadium has not hosted any sporting activity since March 2020 when President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the immediate closure of the facility to allow for renovations. The Head of State cited the poor drainage system on the playing surface.

Homa Bay Town residents attend an Azimio rally at Homa Bay stadium on July 3, 2022. The stadium is yet to be completed for sporting activities but was used for the political rally. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Martha Karua's rally held at Gusii Stadium ended prematurely following a teargas explosion.

The crowd that had gathered at the playing ground was forced to scamper for safety damaging the drainage system that was under construction.

Teams from the region that host matches at the facility have been forced to shop for alternative playing grounds.

Among them is National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC, Gusii Starlets and Resolution Kisii, which use it as their home ground.

Three weeks ago, Shabana FC announced they had moved their home matches to William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok County.

The Kisii County based club had been using Awendo Stadium in Migori County since March last year as their home ground.

"For the convenience of our fans who are drawn from across the country, we will use William Ole Ntimama Stadium for the remaining matches since it is centrally located” said the club’s Secretary-General Elizaphan Kerama in a statement.

Reached out for a comment, county officials at the department of sports referred the matter to the county secretary Mr Patrick Lumumba who was however not available for comment.

In the neighbouring Homa Bay Stadium, whose completion has since remained a pipe dream, thousands flocked to the facility during the Sunday event.

During the event, Governor Cyprian Awiti announced that the devolved unit had set a new date for completion of the Sh369 million project.

The county boss announced that once complete the stadium will be renamed after Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga. He said the project will be completed just before he leaves office.

The county government had earlier that the project would be ready by the end of June, but it has since fallen behind schedule.

The construction of the stadium has faced several challenges ranging from delayed disbursement of funds to suspension of work by agencies like the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

This has caused delays in completion of construction which started in 2014.

"Upon completion, I invite you (Raila) to come and open it. And please accept this facility to be renamed after you," Awiti told Mr Odinga when they held a rally at the incomplete stadium.

Residents of Homa Bay who attended the rally got a chance to explore the project that is always closed from the public.

The main pavilion with a capacity to accommodate 5,000 people is nearing completion. Works that are yet to be done on the pavilion include painting and fitting of window panes.

However, much work is yet to be done on the running track and the playing surface. Gravel has been laid on the running track awaiting installation of the tartan track.

Leveling has been done on the playing surface and pipes for installation of underground irrigation were at the site.

However, as Awiti made the promise, locals have doubted the pledge of completing the project that has stalled for eight years in less than one month.

Homa Bay County Chief of staff Mr Eliud Otieno said Homa Stadium is the only available space to host political rallies.