Moses Wetang'ula backs DP Rigathi Gachagua impeachment bid

The push to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua intensified on Sunday after receiving the backing of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

Without mentioning Mr Gachagua by name or position, Mr Wetang’ula supported MPs who accused the deputy president of preaching tribalism rather than national unity.

"We must know that our diversity is the source of our strength and that is how we shall live," he said after Sunday service at Wamunyu Catholic Church in Machakos County.

"We have to protect our country. If anyone tries to cause chaos, regardless of who that person is, he should be removed".

Mr Wetang'ula's comments came amid a growing push by allies of President William Ruto to impeach Mr Gachagua, who on Sunday warned against subverting the "will of the people" who elected him in 2022.

There are reports that an ally of President Ruto will table the impeachment motion on Tuesday. Among other things, the deputy president is accused of promoting tribalism and regionalism through his campaigns to protect the interests of Mt Kenya.

The planned impeachment of Mr Gachagua dominated the Wamunyu Catholic church service, which was attended by members of a caucus of Catholic MPs.

Save for some allies of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, many of the MPs present took a swipe at Mr Gachagua, whom they accused of dividing the country along tribal lines.

Kitui South MP Rachael Kaki challenged Mr Gachagua to emulate Mr Wetangula who has led them well without considering their ethnic backgrounds.

"We should remain national leaders so that we do not see Kenya as a tribe and as a region. We pray for all the national leaders that we remain committed to Kenya," said Homa Bay Woman Representative Bensouda Joyce Atieno.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Woman Representative Caroline Jeptoo vowed to support the motion to impeach Mr Gachagua once it is tabled in Parliament.

"Starting this Tuesday, we are going to ‘cut’ a part of us which is trying to divide us along tribal lines," she said.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau accused Mr Gachagua of side-lining him when he sought his intervention to stop East Africa Portland Cement Company from demolishing homes at a disputed parcel of land in Mavoko, Machakos County.

"The Bible discourages us from revenging but on this one, God help me. I am going to revenge. I shall support the impeachment motion without hesitation," he said.

Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna, however, urged President Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga to intervene to save Mr Gachagua from the planned ouster.