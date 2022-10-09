Shabana to host matches at new-look Gusii Stadium, assures Arati

National Super League (NSL) team Shabana FC will be out to make the most of their home matches when the 2022/23 season of Kenya's second-tier football league kicks off.

This is after Kisii County Governor Simba Arati Sunday announced that Gusii Stadium will be ready to host home matches before the start of the new season.

Gusii Stadium has not hosted any sporting activity since March 2020 when former President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the immediate closure of the facility to allow for renovations.

Sports enthusiasts from the region can now breathe a sigh of relief after Governor Arati announced that the facility will be ready for use before the start of the new season. However, the county boss did not give the timelines.

Arati made the promise during a meeting with Shabana officials and other sports stakeholders from the region.

“We are involving all sports stakeholders, among them former sportsmen and women, in reviving sports in this region. We are doing everything possible to ensure the stadium is ready within the shortest time possible,” said the county boss.

Teams from the region that host matches at Gusii Stadium had been forced to shop for alternative home grounds.

Among them is Shabana FC, Division One side Gusii Starlets and Resolution Kisii, which use it as their home ground.

Last season, Shabana hosted home matches at Awendo Stadium in Migori County and William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok. Gusii Starlets host matches at Sameta and Nyatieko playing grounds.

The new county boss also accepted a request to be named the club’s patron at a date that will be communicated later.

He pledged that Shabana will get financial support from the devolved unit but did not disclose how much the county government will give the team in the form of sponsorship.

Shabana have been without a sponsor since their deal with online betting firm Dafabet lapsed in 2018. Dafabet’s deal with the club was a reported Sh4.5 million a year.

According to the club’s secretary general Elizaphan Kerama, Shabana runs on a budget of Sh1.5 million per month but they have been struggling to meet their financial obligations.

Kerama announced that the much awaited Shabana replica jerseys were officially on sale.

“We are happy to announce that the replicas are already available for fans to buy. They will retail at Sh1,500 and anyone who wants to buy can get them through our agents,” he stated.

In order to realise their promotion target this season, Shabana commenced their preseason training two weeks ago with a series of friendly matches.

"The players are in good spirits and we believe we will compete well and seal promotion. Our goal is to pick as many points as possible and this has to start with the opening fixtures," said the club’s head coach Sammy Okoth.

He confirmed that all his players were in good form and promised fans entertaining football.