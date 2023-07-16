Shabana FC home games to be moved temporarily

Newly promoted Shabana FC will be forced to play their home matches elsewhere following the closure of Gusii Stadium for renovation.

The 12,000-capacity sports facility is expected to be reopened in October.

The move will affect Shabana’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches scheduled for August and September.

Speaking to Nation Sport at the weekend, Kisii County Executive Committee Member for Sports, Erick Miyienda, said the renovations are estimated to cost Sh40 million.

The Kisii County Government with fund the project. This will cover construction of a perimeter fence at a cost of Sh20 million, Sh10 million will be spent on installing a back-up generator, and Sh4 million will go towards improving the playing surface.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League is scheduled to kick off on August 26. Miyienda said they will expand the stadium to a 20,000 seater.

Football Kenya Federation had told Shabana to start preparing to move their home matches elsewhere due the stadium poor state.

But Kisii Governor Simba Arati said they will revamp the Stadium and find sponsors for the team.

Shabana have in the past played their home matches at Green Stadium Awendo in Migori County and William Ntimana Stadium in Narok County.

Shabana Secretary-General, Kerama Elizaphan thanked the county government for committing to improve the stadium.

“Playing our home matches outside Gusii Stadium gives us no home advantage, so we are calling on the Kisii County Government to try as best as possible to complete the facelift within the stipulated time,” he said.