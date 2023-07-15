Wazito, Migori Youth fire blanks in play-off

Wazito coach Charles Odera is optmistic their bid to retain their Football Kenya Premier League (FKF-PL) status is on track after a battling to 0-0 draw with Migori Youth in the first leg of their promotion/relegation play-off on Saturday.

The match was played at Migori Youth's backyard - Migori Stadium, while Wazito will now host the second leg at Muhoroni Stadium on July 22.

The winner of the second leg will earn a place in the next season’s FKF-PL, while the loser will content with a slot in the National Super League.

In case of a barren draw after 90 minutes, the match will head straight into penalties to determine the winner while a scoring draw will mean Migori Youth sail through on away goals.

Odera insisted that the home advantage in Muhoroni will boost their chances of winning the match.

“It’s always very hard when playing a crucial fixture away. We came to win but we are happy with a draw. We want to remain in the Premier League and getting anything in Muhoroni will not be easy for Migori Youth,” said Odera.

His Migori Youth counterpart, Kevin Oluoch, knows the task ahead will not be easy but insists that they are firmly in contention for the last slot in the race for promotion.

Wazito will thank their goalkeeper Tom Muthomi for saving two close range shots from Kevin Hagai and Joseph Kagege in the first half.

Migori were hoping to win to stand a chance of clinching the only remaining promotion slot to the FKF-PL, but the home fans seemed unhappy with the performance.

Migori finished third in NSL behind Murang’a Seal and champions Shabana FC who both secured automatic slots to the top league.