Returning Shabana ready to 'chill with the big boys'

Newly crowned National Super League champions Shabana FC are ready to to take the Football Kenya Federation Premier League by storm judging by the crowds they pulled in their final match of the season.

Gusii Stadium was filled to the brim as Shabana beat Kisumu All Stars to claim the second-tier title.

Over 20,000 fans packed the stadium as Shabana finished the season on 73 points, followed by Murang’a Seal who amassed 69 points after being held to a 2-2 draw by hosts Gusii FC in Awendo.

Migori Youth finished third on 62 points and will face Wazito FC in a two leg promotion/relegation play-off.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Shabana secretary general Elizaphan Kerama said they are ready to "chill" with the Premier League big boys.

“I thank the playing unit for making it happen, and I hope that they will continue to do us proud even as we are planning for premier league matches next season,” he said.

"We are the champions and that status we achieved by pure merit and determination," he added.

Once a force to reckon with in Kenyan football, Shabana FC have endured a tumultuous journey, plagued by management crises and relegation woes.



They spent 17 years in the lower tiers after they were relegated in 2006 together with AFC Leopards.

Just like Leopards, after their relegation, Shabana refused to participate in the second tier league insisting they belonged to the Premier League claiming they were unfairly relegated by the region that was against community based clubs.

However, Leopards managed to gain promotion back to the top-flight in 2009, while Shabana remained struggling in the lower league, before further sinking into the third tier league (Division One).

Having been one of the best feeder clubs, Shabana is remembered for producing some of the top stars who played for the national team, Harambee Stars among them Henry Motego, Mike Okoth, Richard Otambo, Salim Mabrouk and Henry Nyandoro,

But the return to the top has not been easy since with challenges among them financial constraints.

Shabana has been without a sponsor since their sponsorship deal with Gaming firm Dafabet lapsed in 2018. The team has relied solely on the contributions of their passionate fans.