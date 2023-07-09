Muranga Seal to bolster squad ahead of FKF-PL debut

Murang’a Seal coach Vincent Nyaberi has said that the club will not go into a signing spree in preparation for their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) debut.

Seal was promoted to the top flight league on June 18, alongside Shabana, who on Saturday clinched the National Super League (NSL) title after thumping Kisumu All Stars 2-0 at Gusii Stadium in Kisii.

Shabana topped the standings with a massive 73 points, four above Seal, who drew 2-2 with Gusii FC in their last match of the season at Awendo Greens Stadium.

Speaking to Nation Sport after their clash with Gusii, Nyaberi said that the Murang’a County-based club will sign at maximum five players. Among the new signing, the youthful tactician said will be a striker.

“I will not change the team that much like other coaches do. We will stick with the players who fought hard until we got promoted. I will sign like four or five players only who will come to boost the club,” said Nyaberi.

Seal will be making history as the first football team from Murang’a to ever compete in the FKF-PL. It was founded in 2016 as Sports Excellence Limited academy by Robert Macharia.

Macharia said that he drew inspiration from his visit to renowned academies like Southampton in England, where the seamless progression from youth teams to the senior setup was evident. He said that he was convinced that Kenya had equally talented players who, with proper nurturing and infrastructure, could achieve great heights.

“We want to identify young talent, provide them with quality coaching, and offer a holistic environment where they can develop their football skills while pursuing their education," said Macharia.

Looking back at their journey in the just ended campaign, Nyaberi said team work and unwavering support from the club’s management and sponsors played a key role in their promotion to the top flight league.

“We have achieved all this because of team work. My players are people who are obedient and follow instructions.

They have been cooperative in training and in matches. We also received a lot of support from the management and I would like to encourage them to continue with that spirit. I know if we continue to work at a team, we will a lot in the FKF-PL,” said the coach.

He also called for continued support from the club’s fans.

“Our fans should not lose hope, we still have a journey to go together. We ask them to be patient as we enter the FKF-PL. where there is a problem, we will adjust,” he said.

Yusuf Ali, fondly known as "Delle Ali," and who was one of the club’s outstanding player was elated by the team’s promotion.

"Our promotion will fuel football in Murang'a County, extending far beyond our team. It is a victory for the entire community, and we hope it will pave the way for more aspiring players to shine," he remarked.

Gaming firm SportPesa signed a sponsorship deal with the club worth Sh26 million in October 2021. It hosts it home matches at St Sebastien Park in Muranga.

Meanwhile, Migori Youth FC will battle Wazito FC in the NSL/FKF-PL playoffs planned for Wednesday and weekend.

The coin toss to decide which team will start home will be done on Monday.