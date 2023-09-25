FKF-PL: Shabana coach Okoth mulls exit as poor start persists

There was no reprieve for AFC Leopards, Kenya Police, Shabana, Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth’s coaches after the teams again faltered at the weekend, to remain winless in the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) campaign.

Heading into the round four matches, eight teams had not tasted victory in the new season but Bidco United, Nairobi City Stars and Ulinzi Stars made amends.

Shabana coach Sammy Okoth has now hinted at quitting his job.

“I’m shocked we again conceded in the final stages of the match. As a coach, it is very tough and you are left wondering what else you can introduce in the team,” lamented Okoth on Saturday after their 1-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

“I feel very uncomfortable. There is nothing more that I can change in the team, so maybe someone else should come and try.”

In the three other matches that they have played, Shabana registered identical 1-1 draws with Police and Talanta and lost 1-0 to Murang’a Seal.

Ulinzi’s coach Anthony Kimani was the most relieved tactician at the weekend since the soldiers were the only side in the 18-team league that had not picked a point in the competition.

They brought to a halt their poor start of the campaign with a 1-0 win over Sofapaka at Ulinzi Sports Complex on Sunday, with Boniface Muchiri scoring the all-important goal. The soldiers had previously fallen to Nzoia (2-1), Gor (1-0) and Bandari (1-0).

“I’m relieved to see the team win. It will improve the confidence of the team,” said Kimani.

Bidco, coached by Anthony Akhulia brought to an end their slow start of the campaign with a 3-1 win over FC Talanta at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday. Bidco had previously registered identical 1-1 draws against Nzoia Sugar and City Stars and 0-0 draw against leaders Posta Rangers.

Nicholas Muyoti's City Stars tasted victory with a 2-1 win over Nzoia at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday.

The Simba wa Nairobi had drawn 0-0 and 1-1 against Muhoroni and Bidco respectively and lost 4-1 to Gor Mahia.

At Police, the club’s chairman Munga Nyale has since expressed his disappointment over the team’s poor performance.

“I’m going to speak to our players and motivate them because with the poor performance, the fans feel bad. As their father, I have to tell them to approach matches seriously. We are targeting to win the league,” said Nyale last Saturday after their 2-2 draw with Leopards.

With fans growing impatient, Leopards coach Tom Juma will be hoping to bring to an end the team’s winless run as soon as possible.

Ingwe previously drew 0-0 with Muhoroni, lost 1-0 to KCB and drew 0-0 with Talanata. Muhoroni, coached by Charles Odera lost 1-0 to hosts Tusker on Saturday. They were winless heading into that match, having drawn 0-0 with Leopards, 1-1 with Nzoia and 0-0 with City Stars.