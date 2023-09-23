FKF-PL: Leopards, Police draw as Tusker sink Muhoroni

Shabana coach Sammy Okoth on Saturday hinted that he is on his way out of the club after his charges suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Kariobangi Sharks in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The contest, staged at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay, saw Tore Bobe concede a goal in added time for the fourth consecutive match since their promotion to the top tier after 17 years in the lower tiers of Kenyan football.

Defender Geoffrey Onyango netted the winner in the second minute of added time to fire Sharks past Shabana in Homa Bay.

Shabana have conceded all its goals this season in added time and the vocal fanbase is now demanding answers.

They conceded late in their 1-0 loss to Murang’a Seal on August 27 and in 1-1 draw against FC Talanta on September 1. It was the same situation against Kenya Police last weekend before the defeat to Sharks.

“I’m shocked that we have again conceded in the final stages of the match. As a coach, it is very tough, you are left wondering what new thing you will introduce in the team,” said Okoth.

“So for me, I feel very uncomfortable. There is nothing more that I can change in the team. So maybe someone else should come and try,” he added.

As Shabana woes deepened, AFC Leopards coach Tom Juma and his Kenya Police counterpart Francis Baraza are not having it easy on their end.

The two sides, winless this season, battled to a 2-2 draw at Moi International Sport Centre, Kasarani.

Juma was for the third consecutive match day on the receiving end from fans after Ingwe conceded in the added time to settle for a 2-2 draw in a thrilling contest against Kenya Police.

Ecstatic Leopards faithful who were hopeful of their first win of the season, were stunned after Ugandan import Rashid Toha equalised in the second minute of added time.

Kenya international midfielder Kenneth Muguna had given Police the lead early in the first half before Brian Yakhama restored parity as both teams headed to the break levelled.

Leopards then took the lead from Cliff Nyakeya's penalty on 69 minutes. This was after Kenya Police defender Baraka Badi had fouled the pacy winger in the 68th minute.

Toha, who recently joined the club from Arua Hill of Uganda, fired a thunderbolt in the dying minutes of the match.

Angry Leopards fans then gathered next to the main entrance and booed Juma who was whisked away by the club's stewards under tight security.

"I'm very disappointed. This was a game we would have won but poor defending cost us. I feel bad," said a devastated Juma. Ingwe have now drawn three matches and lost once after four rounds.

Leopards players were not spared either as fans made their feelings known.

Baraza said the draw against AFC Leopards was a fair result.

“The game was tough and we played well in the first half. In the second half, we were a bit down. The boys did well and equalised just the way we did against Shabana,” said Baraza.

Kenya Police chairman Munga Nyale also expressed his disappointment on how the team has started the season but said he will speak to the players. Police face Bidco United next.

"I’m going to speak to our players and motivate them because with the unconvincing results, the fans feel bad. As their father, I have to tell them to approach matches seriously because we are targeting winning the league,” said Nyale.

At Ruaraka Grounds, midfielder David Odoyo's lone goal was enough for Tusker to down visiting Muhoroni Youth.

Bidco United also bagged its first win of the season with a 3-1 thumping of FC Talanta at Kasarani Annex.

Results

Kenya Police 2 AFC Leopards 2

Bidco United 3 FC Talanta 1

Tusker 1 Muhoroni Youth 0

Shabana 0 Kariobangi Sharks 1

Sunday Fixtures

All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated

Murang’a Seal v Posta Rangers (St Sebastian Park)

KCB v Bandari (Kasarani Annex)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Gor Mahia (Bukhungu)

Ulinzi Stars v Sofapaka (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Nairobi City Stars v Nzoia Sugar (Kasarani Annex)

Reports by Cecil Odongo, Victor Otieno, Benson Ayienda and George Odiwuor