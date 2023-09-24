FKF-PL: Omala eyes Golden Boot as Gor held in Kakamega

With four goals to his name in four matches, Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala has made it clear that he is eying the Golden Boot in the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) season.

The 21-year-old striker was on target Sunday, as the defending champions battled to a 1-1 draw with hosts Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

But as the striker reveled in being on target again, coach Anthony Kimani was all smiles after his side Ulinzi Stars finally picked their first win of the season with a 1-0 romp over Sofapaka at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Leaders Posta Rangers maintained their impressive start of the campaign with a 1-0 win over hosts Murang’a Seal at St Sebastian Park, while Nairobi City Stars rallied from behind to register their first win of the season with a 2-1 romp over Nzoia Sugar at Ruaraka Grounds. KCB and Bandari battled to a barren draw at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Against Homeboyz, Omala gave K’Ogalo the lead in the 10th minute but the hosts equalised on 51 minutes through Shami Kibwana. Omala had netted a brace in K’Ogalo 4-1 win over City Stars in the previous weekend.

He was also on the scoresheet in Gor’s 1-1 draw against Sofapaka in the opening fixture of the season on August 26. He is targeting hitting the 30 goals mark this season.

Last season, the former Kisumu Day striker scored 26 goals, to narrowly miss out on the Golden Boot.

Bandari's Beja Nyamawi (top) vies for the ball with KCB's Kennedy Ochino during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 24, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Former Kenya Police striker Elvis Rupia who recently joined Tanzania’s Singida Big Stars scooped the Golden Boot gong on 27 goals.

This was despite Omala leading the goal scoring chart for the better part of the season.

Gor are second with eight points, two less than leaders Posta Rangers who have won in three out of the four matches that they have played.

Patrick Otieno’s 58th minute strike was all the Mailmen needed to sink Seal.

Muchiri freekick

Posta opened the campaign with a barren draw against Bidco, before hammering Kenya Police and Sofapaka 3-0 and 3-1 respectively.

Winger Boniface Muchiri was the hero for Ulinzi against Sofapaka who also went into the match looking for their first victory of the season.

He scored in the 78th minute to help coach Kimani shake off some pressure from his shoulder. Ulinzi had lost in all their three previous matches against Nzoia (2-1), Gor (1-0) and Bandari (1-0).

At Ruaraka, Kelvin Etemesi and Rowland Makati scored on 50and 62 minutes respectively for City Stars to reduce Emmanuel Osoro’s eighth minute goal into a consolation goal for Nzoia.

In their first two matches of the season, the Simba wa Nairobi drew 0-0 and 1-1 against Muhoroni Youth and Bidco United respectively, before falling 4-0 to Gor last weekend.

For Nzoia, they have now failed to win in their last three matches after opening the campaign with a 2-1 win over Ulinzi Stars. The Millers thereafter registered identical 1-1 draws against Muhoroni and Bidco United.

Sunday results

Nairobi City Stars 2 Nzoia Sugar 1

KCB 0 Bandari 0

Ulinzi Stars 1 Sofapaka 0

Murang'a Seal 0 Posta Rangers 1