Shabana appeal fans ban at Sports Disputes Tribunal

Shabana FC have lodged an appeal at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) against punishment by the Football Kenya Federation to play their next five home matches behind closed doors.

The federation imposed the sanction following crowd unrest during Shabana’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Ulinzi Stars at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi on Sunday.

Shabana were also ordered to pay for the damages inflicted at Ulinzi Sports Complex attributed to their fans.

The Kisii-based side was leading 2-1 when all hell broke loose in the 90th minute after the soldiers grabbed an equaliser.

Tore Bobe fans turned violent, accused match officials of being biased dismantling the seats on the stands.

The federation’s Leagues and Competition Committee in a swift verdict found the club liable of the offences through their own admission.

“Considering the finding of liability and taking into account the club’s admission of liability, the LCC determines that Shabana FC shall play its immediate five home matches behind closed doors,” said the ruling signed by LCC Chairman Michael Majua.

Bear costs

“Shabana FC shall bear the costs of the damaged seats at the Ulinzi Sports Complex,” the statement said.

In their appeal Shabana Chief Executive Officer Jefferson Kiyondi argues that they were not accorded a fair hearing.

Through advocate Stephen Ombasa, the club wants the ban stayed. “Pending the hearing and determination of the appeal, that it is in the interests of justice that the application filed here be certified urgent to save the substratum of the herein complaint,” Shabana’s petition read in part.

The club raised six grounds for its dissatisfaction with the ruling given by the federation’s Leagues and Complaints Committee (LCC) on September 25.

“The alleged destruction of property by fans and the incident involving the security officer were consequences of the heightened emotions and tensions arising from the match, particularly due to contentious officiating decisions. The club should not be held solely responsible for the actions of a few individuals under such circumstances,” Shabana argues.