Several arrested during raid at FC Barcelona

A policeman exits the offices of Barcelona Football Club on March 01, 2021 in Barcelona during a police operation inside the building.
 

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • But the police refused to confirm names, saying only "arrests are taking place" and adding that the operation was being run by officers from the financial crimes unit.

Barcelona

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.