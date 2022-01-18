Senegal, Guinea reach Cup of Nations last 16

Senegal's defender Bouna Sarr (left) fights for the ball with Malawi's midfielder Gerald Jr Phiri (right) during their Group B 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) match at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam on January 18, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Pius Utomi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A Knowledge Musona header and a Kudakwashe Mahachi shot gave the Zimbabweans a two-goal half-time advantage that was reduced when Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita netted on 49 minutes.
  • The final Group C matches are scheduled for later Tuesday with Morocco facing Gabon in Yaounde and the Comoros meeting Ghana in Garoua.

Bafoussam, Cameroon 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.